Mumbai: More than 1.22L get the jab in 24 hrs

More than 1.22 lakh beneficiaries were administered vaccines on Saturday at private, state and civic facilities.

Of these, 92,839 beneficiaries were between 18 and 44 years of age and 22,075 beneficiaries were between 45 and 59 years. Besides, 6,535 were above 60 years and 551 were health care workers and frontline workers.

The figures also include, 118 lactating mothers, 31 pregnant women, 14 bedridden patients, 140 who are travelling abroad, 42 specially-abled citizens and 41 without ID cards.

A total of 456 vaccination centres were active on Saturday.

“We have vaccinated more than one lakh beneficiaries on Saturday and are expecting a similar footfall next week,” said additional municipal commissioner and in-charge of public health Suresh Kakani.

"We are carrying out vaccination in full force to make sure maximum number of beneficiaries are inoculated. However, the issue of stocks getting over is still of concern," he said.

Published on: Sunday, September 12, 2021, 12:46 AM IST