Mumbai: More than 1 lakh get the jab on Monday, highest so far

Nearly two lakh beneficiaries were vaccinated in a single day at various Covid vaccine centres on Monday. According to the data received from the BMC, 1,80,821 registered beneficiaries were vaccinated at the 393 vaccine centres in the last 24 hours, which is the highest number of people vaccinated since the vaccination drive started in Mumbai.

Of the total vaccinated, 1.18 lakh beneficiaries were between 18 to 44 years of age, followed by 47,351 who were in the 45 to 59 age group. As many as 13,417 people who were in the over 60 years age group were vaccinated, followed by 35 lactating mothers.

So far, 52.74 lakh have been administered with Covid vaccine, of which 42.50 lakh have taken the first dose, while 10.24 lakh have taken both the doses.



Meanwhile, a recent survey conducted by the BMC from January 1 to June 17 revealed that of the 2.9 lakh Covid patients in Mumbai, 26 were infected after being administered both the doses and 10,500 after the first dose.

According to the latest government data, 53.83 lakh people have been vaccinated till date in Mumbai, including 10 lakh who have received both doses. “Vaccines provide protection to a large section of people. We are not coming across noticeable fatalities after full immunisation,” said Dr. Hemant Deshmukh, dean of KEM.