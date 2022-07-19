Mumbai monsoon: Surge in dengue, leptospirosis, H1N1 and gastroenteritis cases across city | Photo: Pixabay

There has been a surge in dengue, leptospirosis, H1N1 and gastroenteritis cases across the city in the last seven days. According to the data provided by the civic health department, Mumbai has reported 11 cases of leptospirosis between July 1-17 compared to 12 and 4 cases which were reported in June and May respectively. Similarly, 11 cases of H1N1 in the last 17 days compared to 2 and 0 cases in June and May. However, 33 cases of Dengue, Malaria (243), Gastro (340) and 38 cases of Hepatitis have been reported. Officials have warned and urged citizens to take necessary precautions and not step out in water logging areas until an emergency as the cases of dengue and lepto will increase.



Dr Kishore Sathe, Emergency Medicine Specialist, PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical Research Centre said Monsoon brings along with it a deluge of infectious fevers such as malaria, dengue, leptospirosis, viral fevers and other water-borne infections caused by contaminated water. Cases of chikungunya are also on the rise, as they share the vector Aedes aegypti, with dengue.



“All these infections have overlapping clinical presentations and present with a constellation of fever, body ache, myalgias, jaundice, joint pains, diarrhoea, etc. We are witnessing sporadic cases of Dengue fever, we used to see many patients during the same period last year. Probably the BMC has played an active role in eradicating the mosquitoes. We are not seeing leptospirosis presently but definitely there will be a rise in cases at the end of the month. Early presentation to the healthcare system, at the first onset of warning signs, is crucial in improving the outcome,” he said.



Dr Manjusha Agarwal, senior consultant-internal medicine at Global Hospital, Parel , Mumbai said that this year they have many fever patients who are non-Covid coming to us in the OPD. Dengue, Malaria, swine flu And leptospirosis are on the rise and they are seeing many complicated Dengue patients who need to be monitored closely to avoid fatality. These patients are very symptomatic due to fever weakness and dehydration and need to be admitted so as to avoid complications. Along with Dengue malaria is another mosquito related illness on the rising.



“Recent heavy rains in Mumbai have led to increased cases of Leptospirosis which is caused by wading through water contaminated with leptospira. It can cause multi organ failure. Doxycycline tablets used as prophylaxis for preventing leptospira are very useful if you have to constantly be out in rain waters. Talk to your doctor regarding the prophylaxis. Moreover timely treatment is a must and one should not neglect any fever as viral, please get blood tests done for diagnosis,” she said.



Advisory for prevention of Leptospirosis:

1. Avoid wading in stagnant rain waters

2. If exposed to stagnant rainwater, take prophylactic treatment (Doxy/ Azithromycin) as per medical advice.

3. Avoid self-medication in case of fever, consult a medical practitioner

4. For more information contact a nearby Health Post /Dispensary/ Hospital

5. 2 rounds of prophylactic treatment of Leptospirosis are done from 7th July 2022 to 17th July 2022. 7,78,709 houses were surveyed. 95,218 Cap. Doxy to adult and 233 Tab. Azithromycin to children was distributed as they were exposed to stagnant water.



Advisory for prevention of Dengue:

1. All precautions must be taken to prevent the breeding of mosquitoes.

2. Prevent larva breeding by keeping the premises and surrounding areas clean, clearing the odd articles such as

tins, thermocol boxes, coconut shells, tires, unused articles etc.