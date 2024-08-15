Mumbai Monsoon: Rise In Dengue, Malaria, Gastro, H1N1 Patients; BMC Issues Advisory

Representative Image | File Pic | PTI

Mumbai has recorded more monsoon-related diseases this August, compared to August 2023. Due to recent intermittent rains in the city, monsoon-related diseases including Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya, Gastro, Lepto, H1N1 and Hepatitis are on the rise.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday issued a health advisory for the prevention of water-borne and vector-borne diseases. The civic body has also advised the public to avoid self-medication in case of fever and to consult a medical practitioner immediately.

Number of patients

From August 1 to 14, Mumbai has recorded 555 cases of Malaria cases, 562 cases of Dengue, 534 cases of Gastro, 172 cases of Lepto, 119 cases of H1N1, 84 cases of Chikungunya and 72 cases of Hepatitis. The data was provided by Epidemic Cell, Public Health Department of the BMC on Thursday.

"Compared to August 2023 in August 2024 (1 to 14th) all diseases show a slight rise. Chikungunya and Dengue are diseases transmitted by Aedes mosquitoes, which breed in stagnant clean water. To prevent their breeding, citizens should ensure there is no water accumulation in their houses and surroundings too," the BMC said in its statement.

The BMC's Public Health Department has also started house-to-house surveys to ensure mosquito breeding sites are eliminated.

Advisory issued by BMC

-Precautionary measures for waterborne diseases (Gastro, Hepatitis, Typhoid)

Avoid consuming street/uncovered food, wash hands or use hand sanitiser before eating and drink boiled water.

-Advisory for prevention of H1N1/Flu

Avoid crowded places, cover your nose when sneezing or coughing, wash hands frequently with soap and water, high-risk individuals should use masks.

-Advisory for prevention of vector-borne diseases (Malaria, Dengue, Chikungunya)

Ensure that there is no stagnant water in or around your homes and in the vicinity of buildings, use mosquito nets or mosquito repellent products.

If anyone develops fever, avoid self-medication and immediately consult a medical practitioner.