Mumbai Monsoon Chaos: Traffic Congestion Reported In Several Parts Of City; Irked Netizens Share Visuals

Mumbai: The city woke up to moderate rains in major parts of the city on Friday morning. What worsened the situation was the traffic which went for a toss in several suburban areas. Mumbaikars took to their social media handles to criticise the Mumbai Traffic Police over the debacle in the early morning hours.

Many citizens complained of signals being non-operational at major junctions, while others stated that there were no traffic officials to handle massive loads of traffic. Mumbaikars complained of being stuck at the same place for more than 20 minutes due to the congestion in the early morning hours of commuting to workplaces.

@MTPHereToHelp huge traffic jam from marol police camp to seven hills. Kindly look into it — Anks (@Anks5523) June 14, 2024

What a big mess at Lower Parel Peninsula Corporate Park signal, just under the bridge. We are stuck in the traffic since 25-30 mins and there are no traffic police available to handle the situation. pic.twitter.com/IfRUCRUnB0 — Sameer Jaju (@sameer_jaju) June 14, 2024

@MTPHereToHelp entire Worli Seaface southbound jammed towards Bindu Thackeray Chowk! Terrible traffic management! 2km long jam! Wireless not working — P r /\ T | k (@superselector5) June 14, 2024

@MumbaiPolice We commuters are facing problem at Amar Mahal Junction everyday.

4.Resulting traffic jam (pic1) pic.twitter.com/p4XZGRuSVy — Kapil (@KapilKandhare) June 14, 2024

44 minutes for a 13km. South bound on western express highway. It is called express highway. Maybe understand the meaning of the word. Horrible city management. Useless. pic.twitter.com/cWq4MfxmnB — Another beer please (@gauravgovindan) June 14, 2024

Mumbai Traffic Police on the other hand replied to each of the user with an automated response. "The issue has been reported to Wireless, and the traffic jam will be resolved at the earliest," was the response shared to every user by the traffic department.

Additionally on their official account on X, Mumbai Traffic Police also shared updates on jams at several places such as Wadala, Azad Maidan, etc. due to vehicle breakdowns and other issues.