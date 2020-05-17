Mumbai: Monorail plans to shift to QR code post lockdown

Mumbai Monorail--public transport undertaking of the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has geared up with the maintenance and repairing work amid lockdown.

Besides, the authority also aims to shift from current token ticketing to QR (quick response) code ticketing system post lockdown, said an official, who did not wish to be named.

"The intention is to reduce human interference in the ticketing process. It will have both QR paper tickets similar like Mumbai Metro One and mobile application ticketing facility," said the official. Currently, if a commuter wishes to travel in monorail he has to use a token or swipe the smart card.