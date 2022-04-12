Mumbai: Mohit Kambhoj replies, says BMC's notice void and bad in law

BJP leader Mohit Kambhoj has replied to the notice issued by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) last week. Kambhoj has also filed a regularisation application before the BMC. Kambhoj has replied to BMC through his lawyer and said that the notice issued by BMC is illegal, void and bad in law.

In reply, he sought inspection reports and documents on which the BMC had relied while sending a notice to him. He also sought photographs that had been taken at the time of inspection.

In a three page reply, it was stated, "BMC should have conducted internal inquiry before sending such notice. Demolition of structures may have grave consequences and request BMC to exercise your authority judicially."

"My client has purchased flats in the Khushi Belmondo lawfully and carried out some internal variations which do not require any permission from BMC. The flats of the buildings are registered and all the taxes are being paid regularly." The notice further alleged "The caption notice appears to have been issued at the instance and behest of some vested interest who wants to settle some personal scores."

The notice stated that the developer of the Khushi Belmondo building M/S Hiralal Classic Properties private Limited has already applied for regularisation of internal alterations and BMC has restrained from taking any action on the notice till the decision is given on the said regularisation application under MRTP act.

The notice mentioned that this is a fit case for a personal hearing and request for a hearing. If BMC decides to pass any adverse order then he should also be given time to challenge the said order, the notice stated.

On April 04, H/ West ward office of BMC served a notice to Aksha Kamboj (Mohit's wife). In the show cause notice, the BMC has pointed out several alterations and termed them as unauthorised construction. Some of the findings include amalgamation of two flats and converting in into a habitable area by removing walls, a living room on the ninth floor was converted to a saloon and the ducts attached to the toilet area were covered to merge it with pantry, construction of toilet in the duct areas and making it habitable, converting a kitchen into a drawing room and removing the internal staircases, merging flower beds with a prayer room.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 09:34 PM IST