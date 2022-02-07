Mumbai mock fire drill misshap: Fire brigade employees union strongly opposes suspension of driver-cum-operator

The Mumbai Fire brigade employees union has strongly opposed the suspension from service of a driver-cum-operator in the January 29 mishap in Matunga where one fire personnel had died during the mock drill. According to the Union, the BMC administration has placed the driver of the concerned fire engine under suspension without giving him a hearing.

On January 29, the fire brigade conducted a mock drill at Shri Siddhi apartment at Bhai Daji Road in Matunga East. During the session, one fire engine suddenly moved ahead, crushing three under it. One driver-cum-operator Sadanand Karve and the other two fire officers were injured in the incident. A few days later, Sadanand Karve, who was severely injured in the incident, succumbed to his injuries. After his death, the BMC administration suspended the fire engine driver Sanjiv Jarhad for negligence.

Mumbai Agnishaman Dal Ladhai Kamgar Sena is now opposing the suspension of Jarhad. According to the union, BMC had suspended him without conducting a fair inquiry and calling witnesses. The union also said that the practice in the fire brigade has been that the fire officers would inquire in any accident matter, by calling witnesses and examining the evidence before taking further action, but that has not been done in this case. The union has alleged that this was done to hide the technical defects in the foreign-made fire engine 'Maan' involved in the mishap.

Baba Kadam, the chairman of the union said FPJ, "According to the training given to firefighters, when the pressure is being increased to the water hose pump, the fire engine should not move and remain static. In this case, however, accused Jarhad had followed all the procedures before increasing pressure like pulling the hand break, keeping the vehicle on N mode gear, PTO and keeping the RPM switched on. After following these procedures, the vehicle should not have moved at all, but this fire engine did and crushed three employees. It indicates that there was a fault in the fire engine and it is not the operator's fault."

"Therefore, we are demanding that suspension of Jarhad should be revoked and a three-member committee should be appointed to investigate the technical defects of the engine made by Man Company. Moreover, these fire engines should not be used in the department till the completion of the inquiry," said Kadam. MAN Truck & Bus Deutschland GmbH, headquartered in Munich, is one of the leading manufacturers of fire engines and emergency service vehicles.

Mayor Kishori Pednekar told FPJ " I have written to the BMC administration, asking them why only the driver cum operator has been suspended?. The officer who gave the order to Jarhade to increase pressure on the water hose should have also been suspended from the service. I have also asked the Administration to conduct an inquiry of faulty Man engine."

Published on: Monday, February 07, 2022, 09:21 PM IST