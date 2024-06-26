Mumbai: Mobiles, Ganja, Cash Smuggling In Prisons Raises Hackles Of Cops

Mobiles, Ganja, Cash Smuggling In Prisons Raises Hackles Of Cops |

Mumbai: Multiple bids to smuggle mobile phones, ganja and cash into prisons were thwarted across the state this year. Cops recovered 163 phones, besides drugs, cash, pen drives, headphones and dongles in the last six months alone. While five bids were thwarted by the Kolhapur prison officials, two were thwarted by Kalyan prison officials and one each by Mumbai Central Prison, Amravati Central Prison and Bhandara Central Prison. Interestingly, 160 mobile phones were found during the checks inside Kolhapur central prison itself.

From January till June 24, 130.61gm ganja, 196 batteries, 14 SIM cards, five SIM card slots, 27 mobile chargers, 71 mobile charging cables, 21 pen drives, four headphones, two dongles, seven wire cables and Rs1,500 cash was seized.

Ten criminal cases have been registered across different police stations after these articles were recovered. In prisons where drugs were recovered, cases have been registered under sections 8 (prohibition of certain operations), 20 (punishment for contravention in relation to cannabis plant and cannabis) and 27 (punishment for consumption of any narcotic drug or psychotropic substance) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.

In other instances, cases have been filed under section 188 (disobedience to order duly, promulgated by public servant) of the Indian Penal Code and sections 42 (introduction or removal of prohibited articles into or from prison and communication with prisoners) and 45 (prison offences) of the Prisons Act. In five out of 10 cases of smuggling, the accused prisoners involved in smuggling have been identified.

Additional Director General of Police (prisons) Amitabh Gupta said, “Regular surprise checks are conducted in jails. Our prison staff also check CCTV footage to monitor activities.” As an additional preventive measure, the prisons department will procure body scanners for Arthur Road, Thane and Taloja jails. These scanners will be similar to those at the airports, officials said. The state government has approved Rs9 crore for the project.

Jan-June Recovery

163 Mobile phones

130.61gm Ganja

196 Batteries

14 SIM cards

5 SIM card slots

27 Mobile chargers

71 Mobile charging cables

21 Pendrives

4 Headphones

2 Dongles

7 Wire cables

Cash Rs1500