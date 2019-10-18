Mumbai: Mobile shop break-in case in Thane cracked, youth arrested

Thane: The Kalyan crime branch unit of Thane police has cracked a one-month-old case of mobile shop break-in in in Dombivli area of Thane district.

The police arrested a 22-year-old man for committing a theft of expensive mobile phones to the tune of Rs17 lakh from a famous Swastik mobile shop of the Dombivli on September 9.

The thieves spent enough time in the shop and selected only expensive high-end cellphones. They fled with 127 smart phones worth Rs17 lakh.

Sanju John, senior inspector from Kalyan crime branch, said, “Based on tower, location details and informers, we got to know on Thursday that the accused was hiding in the Mafatlal slum area in Kalwa.

Then, a team laid a trap and raided his place. When searched his house, 110 phones worth Rs 16 lakh were found. He was arrested.” He said his two accomplices are still at large.

During the probe, he confessed to committing the crime. Three robbery cases registered against him across the Rabale, Mumbra and Vishnu nagar police station, he added The police said the accused will be produced before court on Friday.