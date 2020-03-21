Mumbai: Mob booked for hurdles in setting up quarantine centre in Bhayandar

Bhayandar: While the entire district machinery is on the fast track mode to combat the coronavirus, sleuths of the Thane (rural) police have registered a FIR against 12 people on charges of posing hurdles for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in creating institutional quarantine facilities in Bhayandar on Thursday.
The action followed in response to a complaint filed by ward officer Narendra Chavhan at the Navghar police station against the unruly mob who protested the creation of the facility by shouting slogans against the civic administration and the local legislator, who had helped in providing the premises for the purpose.
In his statement to the police, the ward officer said that the mob squatted near the gate, thus creating obstructions in transporting fixtures and other medical equipment into the quarantine center. It was only after municipal commissioner Chandrakant Dange’s intervention, the tense situation was diffused and the goods were moved inside the centre.
The quarantine facility has evoked opposition from local residents, who fear that the infection will leave its mark in the area. “There is absolutely no reason to fear about quarantining- which is now the need of the hour. It’s not an airborne disease, moreover all precautions are being taken,” reiterated Dange. Meanwhile a case under the relevant sections of the IPC and Maharashtra Police Act, 1951 against 12 people of which six have been identified.
Shutdown ordered till March 31
As a preventive measure against the spread of the coronavirus, the civic administration has ordered a shutdown which is slated to start at 5 pm on Friday and will continue till March 31. In an order issued by municipal commissioner Chandrakant Dange, all establishment barring essential services such as medical stores, dairies, hospitals, clinics, diagnostic centres and ATMs have been directed to remain closed, failing which strict penal action will be taken against violators.
Rumour mongers face action
The police department has warned of stringent action in the form of FIR’s action against those who are found spreading rumours, posting or forwarding unverified information on social media platforms connecting the coronavirus (COVID-19). Rumour mongers will be booked under the relevant section of the IPC, Disaster Management Act and Information technology Act, warned an official.