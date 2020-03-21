Mumbai: Mob booked for hurdles in setting up quarantine centre in Bhayandar

Bhayandar: While the entire district machinery is on the fast track mode to combat the coronavirus, sleuths of the Thane (rural) police have registered a FIR against 12 people on charges of posing hurdles for the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) in creating institutional quarantine facilities in Bhayandar on Thursday.

The action followed in response to a complaint filed by ward officer Narendra Chavhan at the Navghar police station against the unruly mob who protested the creation of the facility by shouting slogans against the civic administration and the local legislator, who had helped in providing the premises for the purpose.

In his statement to the police, the ward officer said that the mob squatted near the gate, thus creating obstructions in transporting fixtures and other medical equipment into the quarantine center. It was only after municipal commissioner Chandrakant Dange’s intervention, the tense situation was diffused and the goods were moved inside the centre.