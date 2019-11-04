Mumbai: MNS leader Sandeep Deshpande, 3 others arrested for assaulting BMC officials in Dadar

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena leader Sandeep Deshpande was arrested by Shivaji Park Police on Friday evening. Deshpande along with three other workers of the party were held for allegedly engaging in a verbal duel with a Municipal official.

According to Mid-Day, Deshpande had a verbal spat with Additional Commissioner Kiran Dighavkar of G North (Dadar, Shivaji Park), on the issue to remove sky lanterns in Dadar and Mahim area by Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). Deshpande was produced in court on Saturday.

The incident took place after BMC staff in Dadar area removed MNS posters, hoardings greeting and sky lanterns (Kandeel) in Mahim, Dadar and Shivaji Park area. MNS had put up these posters, hoardings greeting and sky lanterns (Kandeel) for wishing people on the occasion of Diwali. This reportedly offended Deshpande, who opposed the move. This was attributed to be the reason behind the scuffle.

After the altercation, Dighavkar went to Shivaji Park Police station and registered a complaint against Deshpande. An FIR was lodged against Sandeep Deshpande under IPC section 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from his duty) and other relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Deshpande and three others were produced in the Magistrate court and were remanded judicial custody till November 15.