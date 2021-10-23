Mumbai: MNS chief Raj Thackeray, mother and sister test positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray, mother Kunda, and sister Jayawanti tested positive for Covid-19 on Saturday.

Raj and Jayawanti were admitted to the Lilavati Hospital, Bandra, but discharged after a check-up on Saturday evening. Thackeray’s mother is being treated at his residence in Dadar, confirmed Dr Jalil Parkar from the hospital.

Earlier, an official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) informed that Raj and his sister showed mild symptoms and were isolated at their residence. However, later in the day, they were moved to the hospital.

Thackeray (53), who is fully vaccinated with his mother, visited Nashik, Pune and Thane to meet party leaders ahead of the next year’s civic elections. A party meeting has been called off in Mumbai in the wake of Thackeray’s ill health.

Earlier, Thackeray had come into the limelight for not wearing any mask even as the state struggled with the second Covid-19 wave.

During an interaction, reporters had asked Thackeray the reason for not wearing a mask. To which he had replied, “I do not wear a mask at all.”

Replying to the same, NCP spokesman Clyde Crasto had written a letter to Thackeray in March urging him to wear a mask. Reacting to the Thackeray news, Crasto tweeted, “Experts always say that the mask is a shield, which protects us from the corona. You, too, can wear a mask now. I pray to God for your speedy recovery. Get well soon.”

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 23, 2021, 11:16 PM IST