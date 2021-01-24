Mumbai: MMRDA to give bitumen treatment to Eastern Express Highway

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) plans to give bitumen treatment to Eastern Express Highway (EEH) costing nearly Rs 107.12 crore. The work has been divided into four sections and the scope of work mainly involves improving the main carriage way and service road.

According to MMRDA, improvement plan of EEH, the first section is from Chedda Nagar junction to Sion junction and the cost of this particular stretch is Rs 29.03 crore approximately. Similarly the second section work is from Vikroli to Chedda Nagar junction and it is of around Rs 24.63 crore. While the third stretch is Usha Nalla Bhandup to Vikroli costing Rs 25.78 crore and fourth section is old Jakat naka (Octroi) till Usha nalla Bhandup amounting Rs 27.66 crore.

The MMRDA has floated four tenders of the said work and interested agencies can make bid submission each by February 9. Reportedly, after issuing tender of offering advertisement rights on EEH and WEH it also planned to press in green initiatives to improve city highways. In a bid to create green space on highways by developing gardens it has now planned to have rain water harvesting system below every flyovers. Moreover, gardens will be developed and watering will be done from these newly build water storage tanks once ready.

Besides carrying out EEH revamp work, the MMRDA also invited tenders of worth Rs 200 crore to upgrade WEH and make it signal free. The idea to improve both these crucial highways is to prevent traffic congestion and ensure hassle free driving experience, informed the official.

While it has also called tender to repair electrical installation on Foot over bridges between Andheri and Dahisar on WEH at cost of nearly Rs 12.45 lakh.