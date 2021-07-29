Mumbai: MMRDA offers rooftop space of Monorail stations on lease

The Mumbai Monorail is offering roof top space of monorail stations and other structures on lease. The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) which currently operating the Monorail has floated an expression of interest inviting interested parties to submit bids till August 11. A pre-bidding has also been arranged on August 4, for any queries and suggestions. According to an official, "It is a part of non-fare box revenue model that Mumbai Monorail is working on. By renting/leasing out space some revenue it aims to earn. Since the ticketing revenue is less at present due to less ridership."

Interestingly, the Mumbai Metro One reportedly makes Rs 40-50 crore through non-fare box revenue annually. The MMRDA is also exploring opportunities on non-fare box revenue on similar lines at upcoming metro lines 7&2A.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA is also evaluating the bids for the manufacture and supply of monorail rakes. Earlier a tender was floated for the procurement of 10 rakes. For which it obtained three bids from Indian companies. Following which the long wait to buy new monorail rakes is believed to come to an end.

Currently, with the availability of only four rolling stocks, comprising four coaches each, the Monorail services have been operational. Due to lack of rakes, the time gap between two trips cannot be improved affecting the frequency of services drawing very few passengers/ riders. In December 2018, the pervious operator SCOMI engineering was terminated over failure to fulfill contractual obligations. Thereafter, MMRDA took over the operation and maintenance and commissioned the full corridor comprising 19 kilometers from Chembur to Sant Gadge Maharaj Chowk in March 2019.