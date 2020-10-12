Mumbai: MMRDA completes 73% of total work of Kalanagar Junction flyovers

The Rs 103 crore project will help decongest the junction. The first flyover will have two lanes and allow commuters to travel from BKC junction towards the sea link to skip both BKC and Kalanagar junctions.

While the second flyover will have two lanes and will be for traffic from the sea link towards BKC. A third flyover will connect Sion-Dharavi Link Road to WEH. The three flyovers will allow vehicles to bypass Kalanagar junction and decongest the junction.

Meanwhile, the MMRDA has also attained around 20 percent of the Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar--Vikroli) project work so far. The revised deadline of the completion of the project is 2022.