Mumbai: MMRDA completes 73% of total work of Kalanagar Junction flyovers

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) on Sunday said that it has completed 73% of the total work of Kalanagar Junction flyovers at Bandra East.
MMRDA, which is executing the Kalanagar Junction decongestion plan, is expecting to complete work on three flyovers in the area by December 31. Maharashtra Tourism Minister Aaditya Thackeray on Saturday night had attended the girder launch for one of the Kalanagar flyovers.
The Rs 103 crore project will help decongest the junction. The first flyover will have two lanes and allow commuters to travel from BKC junction towards the sea link to skip both BKC and Kalanagar junctions.
While the second flyover will have two lanes and will be for traffic from the sea link towards BKC. A third flyover will connect Sion-Dharavi Link Road to WEH. The three flyovers will allow vehicles to bypass Kalanagar junction and decongest the junction.
Meanwhile, the MMRDA has also attained around 20 percent of the Metro Line 6 (Swami Samarth Nagar--Vikroli) project work so far. The revised deadline of the completion of the project is 2022.
