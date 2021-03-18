Mumbai: MMRDA completes 6km of overhead wiring on Metro 2A

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has completed about six kilometres of the overhead wiring (OHW) on the 18.5km Metro Line 2A (Dahisar to DN Nagar, Andheri). Similarly, it is also carrying out the cable laying work on Metro Line 7 (Dahisar East to Andheri East). The completion of the overhead cable work is one of milestones in the Metro projects and its operations, according to the recent update provided by the MMRDA team. These overhead wires are used to supply electricity to the locomotives.

Besides, MMRDA Commissioner RA Rajeev recently took stock of various elements that need to be installed for these two new upcoming Metro lines in a bid to enhance the commuters’ experience.

Meanwhile, the Maha Mumbai Metro Rail Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL), an undertaking of MMRDA, which will take care of Metro operations and maintenance (O&M), has floated a tender inviting bidders for the design, supply, installation, testing, integration, commissioning and support of the enterprise resource planning (ERP) system for both these Metro lines at an estimated cost of Rs 623.47 lakh. Those interested one can make an online submission till April 15.

Reportedly, the Metro Line 2A and 7 trial run will begin soon. After carrying out successful trials for a few months and obtaining all the requisite safety commission clearance, the commercial operation is expected to commence this year.