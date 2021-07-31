Mumbai: MMRDA calls tender for annual maintenance work of all FOBs, subways on WEH and EEH

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority(MMRDA) wants to carry out the maintenance work of all foot over bridges (FoBs) and subways (underpasses) at Western and Eastern Express Highways (WEH&EEH) annually. It has recently floated a tender seeking an agency to carry out the said work at an estimated cost of Rs 47 lakh. Interested one can submit bids till August 13. There are about 21 FoBs on both these city highways reportedly.

In 2019 following the Gokhale bridge in Andheri and Himalaya Bridge in South Mumbai collapse incidents that claimed several people lives, the MMRDA as a preventive measure had come up with a policy decision for FOBs. Wherein it had instructed to remove roofs of all 21 FoBs along these two highways in a bid to improve their structural strength. Besides, no advertisement boards on these FOBs will be installed was announced so to reduce the load on the FOBs.

The MMRDA which takes care of WEH and EEH also undertaking the highway improvement works. Nearly Rs 100 crore bitumen treatment work on EEH it had called and similarly for the WEH. Besides, road resurfacing work the MMRDA aims to create green space on these highways by developing gardens and other green initiatives like rain water harvesting, cycle track etc.

Through the revamp of WEH and EEH MMRDA primarily intends for resolving the traffic congestion problem and ensuring hassle free driving experience.