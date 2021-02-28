Mumbai: MMRDA begins tender process for construction of pedestrian hanging bridge connecting City Park BKC and Maharashtra Nature Park

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has started the tender process for the construction of a pedestrian suspension (hanging) bridge connecting City Park in Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Maharashtra Nature's park at Dharavi. The estimated cost of the total project is Rs 98.81crore. In its annual budget of 2021-22, the MMRDA has made an allotment of Rs 77.05 crore.

According to MMRDA, about 40,000 people visit the Maharashtra Nature's Park annually. The park has 500 different species trees, 125 types of different species birds, more than 75 types of butterflies, more than 30 types of reptiles amongst others. However, due to no proper connectivity several people are still not aware about this rich natural existing park. Besides, it is identified as park which is a part of Dharavi's slum cluster. Currently, citizens visit the place through roadways which is badly congested causing inconvenience. Moreover, the distance between BKC and Nature's Park is more adding to the carbon footprint.

Therefore, as a green mission the said pedestrian hanging bridge project has been endorsed. It will enchance city's tourism and will become one of the longest pedestrian hanging bridges of the country comprising of 550 metres.

Interested bidders who wish to participate in the tendering process can make online submissions to MMRDA up til March 31st till 3pm. The tender document will be available for downloading from 3pm of March 1st. The cost of tender is Rs 10,000. Further they have to make a security deposit of Rs 2.96 crore approximately.