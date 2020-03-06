Mumbai: MMRDA and MBMC to construct Kolhapuri-type dams on Chena river in Kashimira

As a part of its water management policy, the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation (MBMC) under the aegis of the state’s irrigation department and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has rolled up its sleeves to construct two Kolhapuri Type Dams (better known as KT weirs) across the Chena river nestled in Ghodbunder hills near Kashimira.

The effort to end the wastefulness and utilize water by reviving the river was steered by legislator Pratap Sarnaik. In response to Sarnaik’s demands, chief minister Udhav Thackeray has given his in-principle nod for the project which can augment water supply by 10 MLD to villages and hamlets in the vicinity.

A delegation comprising officials from the irrigation department, MMRDA and MBMC chief C.K Dange, accompanied by Sarnaik conducted a primary site inspection. After examining the technical feasibility, geological investigations and a drone-aided topographical survey, an elaborate roadmap for the state government-funded project will be chalked out within 15 days, officials said.