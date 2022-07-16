Maharashtra Cabinet nod to MMRDA to raise Rs 60,000 cr loan to fund slew of transport infra projects worth Rs 1,74,940 cr

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis | PTI

Govt to provide guarantee for Rs 12,000 cr loan, waive stamp duty on loan agreements

Shinde-Fadnavis government proposes to put on fast track projects including metro rail, MTHL, Thane-Borivali tunnel road, Thane coastal road & Sewri Worli Connector

According to credit ratings agency, Ind-Ra debt servicing capability of MMRDA will remain a key rating consideration

Mumbai: In a bid to put on fast track a slew of transport infrastructure projects worth Rs 1,74,940 crore in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), the Maharashtra cabinet on Saturday chaired by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde gave its approval to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) to raise Rs 60,000 crore loan from various agencies.

Besides, the cabinet decided to provide the government guarantee for the loan worth Rs 12,000 crore of the total Rs 60,000 crore and also waive the guarantee fee. In addition, the cabinet also cleared a stamp duty waiver on the loan agreements to be signed by MMRDA with banks, financial institutions and multilateral financial institutions such as World Bank, Asian Development Bank and also from Japan International Cooperation Agency.

The list of the projects included the development of over 200 km metro rail network, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link, Thane-Borivali tunnel, Thane Coastal Road and Sewri-Worli Connector. “The state government’s approval is necessary as per section 21 of the MMRDA Act and it was granted at today’s cabinet meeting,’’ said Shinde. The cabinet’s approval came after a detailed presentation made by the MMRDA Commissioner SVR Srinivas before the Chief Minister late Friday night. Thereafter, Shinde decided to take up the MMRDA’s loan proposal at today’s cabinet meeting.

Already, Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar metro rail has been operational since 2014 while 2A and Line 7 were recently inaugurated. The construction of Line 2B, 4, 4A, 5, 6, 9 and 10 are ongoing projects while MMRDA will take up development of Line 11 (Wadala-Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus), Line 12 (Kalyan Dombivli Taloja), Line 13 (Shivaji Chowk Virar), Line 14 (Kanjurmarg Badlapur). Further, the Thane-Borivali tunnel road (Rs 10,000 crore) and Thane coastal road (Rs 1,400 crore) will also be taken up in due course of time.

MMRDA and the previous Maha Vikas Aghadi government have predicted that the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link project would be commissioned by December 2023.

It must be mentioned here that the credit ratings agency India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) in its analysis done in October 2021 said, ‘’MMRDA is funding project-related expenditure through a combination of loans from Japan International Cooperation Agency, other multilateral funding agencies, along with its own resources. Amidst large borrowing requirements, the debt servicing capability of MMRDA will remain a key rating consideration. The projects that are being financed are in various stages of progress. These would commence commercial operations spread over a period of time, and thus would generate revenue in the medium-to-long term. Ind-Ra will monitor MMRDA’s ability to comfortably service debt from the revenue generated from the projects upon completion.’’

Ind-Ra has affirmed MMRDA’s Long-Term Issuer Rating at ‘IND AA-’ with outlook stable. According to the agency, timely completion of the ongoing and planned projects without significant time and cost overruns, leading to an improvement in the credit metrics could result in a positive rating action. However, sustained deterioration in the revenue and an unexpected spike in the debt levels, leading to the worsening of the credit metrics could lead to a negative rating action.