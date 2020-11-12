Mumbai: MMRC to use vibration-absorbing tracks on Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor

For the first time in India, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will lay vibration-absorbing tracks on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Line 3.

The MMRC in a statement said that it has started trial production of the High Vibration Attenuation Booted Twin Sleeper Blocks (HVABTSB) to lay tracks with the help of a machine from Sonneville AG, Switzerland. "The trial production of High Vibration Attenuation Booted Twin Sleeper Blocks to lay tracks with the help of Swiss machinery installed by M/s. Sonneville from Switzerland has begun. The Sleeper Blocks are being cast – with the help of state-of-the-art technology – at a facility set up at Wadala," MMRC said.

"This type of track is being used for the first time in India and will have characteristics of absorbing vibrations up to 22 VdB over and above the vibrations that are absorbed by a normal metro track," said MMRCL Director (Projects) S. K. Gupta.