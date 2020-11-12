Mumbai: MMRC to use vibration-absorbing tracks on Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Metro-3 corridor

For the first time in India, the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) will lay vibration-absorbing tracks on the Colaba-Bandra-SEEPZ Line 3.
The MMRC in a statement said that it has started trial production of the High Vibration Attenuation Booted Twin Sleeper Blocks (HVABTSB) to lay tracks with the help of a machine from Sonneville AG, Switzerland. "The trial production of High Vibration Attenuation Booted Twin Sleeper Blocks to lay tracks with the help of Swiss machinery installed by M/s. Sonneville from Switzerland has begun. The Sleeper Blocks are being cast – with the help of state-of-the-art technology – at a facility set up at Wadala," MMRC said.
"This type of track is being used for the first time in India and will have characteristics of absorbing vibrations up to 22 VdB over and above the vibrations that are absorbed by a normal metro track," said MMRCL Director (Projects) S. K. Gupta.
The MMRC said that a total of two machines with their state-of-the-art technology will together produce 12,000 of such sleeper blocks at the MMRCL's facility set up in Wadala. It is considered ideal for a city like Mumbai where there are heritage structures, congested areas and sensitive receptors like hospitals, schools, colleges, studios etc.
“The boots are the most crucial part of tracks in ensuring lesser vibrations and smoother ride for the commuters. To ensure performance production is being supervised by the Swiss experts from M/s. Sonneville”, said Gupta.
Estimated to cost a little over Rs 23,000-crore, the Mumbai Metro Line 3 will have 27 underground stations en-route, passing below railway stations, temples, the Dharavi slums, Mithi River, Mahim Creek, Mumbai Airport, the Aarey Colony forests, etc.