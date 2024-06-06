Mumbai: MMRC To Plant 2600 Trees Under In-Situ Plantation Drive

Representative image | Photo: File Image

As per the undertaking submitted to the Bombay High Court, Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC)would be planting about 2,600 trees at metro stations and the neighbouring areas of Line-3. Accordingly, MMRC has awarded three contracts for in-situ tree plantation.

The selected agencies shall supply, plant and maintain advance sized trees. The trees procured are being grown at nurseries and their in-situ plantation has recently started after completion of station construction works.

“MMRC is committed to complete the in-situ plantation of trees. With availability of more space on completion of construction activities at various stations. We will also be issuing a public appeal inviting various entities; government/Private establishments, premises owners, cooperative housing societies, etc for accepting plantation of trees (min. 10 trees) in their premises. The advance size trees will be planted by MMRC contractors apart from maintenance for 3 years," Director (Planning & Real Estate Dev./NFBR), MMRC, R Ramana said.

The trees selected include flowering trees, ornamental trees, evergreen trees etc with age of seven years and general height of 15 feet. The tree species selected for the In-situ plantation drive include Mahogani, Bakul, Pimple, Sonchafa, Nilmohor, Taman, Kadamb, Deshi-Badam, Akash-Neem, Spathodia, Tabebuia, Umbrella-tree, Saptaparni, Pimpal, Pangara, Jangli Badam, Chafa, etc.

Having already planted 500+ trees, their maintenance for 3 years will be with the same contractors including regular irrigation and horticultural practices. The trees planted will benefit the general ecology in the area and help the biodiversity apart from providing environmental benefits.