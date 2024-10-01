Mumbai: MMMOCL Announces Extension Of Metro Train Services During Navratri; 12 Extra Trips Daily

Representational Image

The Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Ltd (MMMOCL) has announced an extension of its metro train services during the Navratri Festival. The announcement was made by Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Metropolitan Commissioner of MMRDA, who emphasized the importance of enhancing transportation services to accommodate increased demand during the festive period.

To support late-night commuters attending Navratri celebrations, additional metro services will be provided between October 7 and October 11, 2024. During these dates, 12 extra trips will be operated daily, with a headway of 15 minutes, to ensure that citizens attending midnight festivities can travel conveniently and economically.

Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee, Chairman Of MMMOCL Speaks On The Decision

Speaking on the decision, Mukherjee, who is also Chairman of MMMOCL stated, "Navratri is a festival that brings people together, and it is our responsibility to provide efficient and safe transportation for all devotees and citizens. By extending the metro train services, we are ensuring that commuters have an easy and comfortable travel option during late-night celebrations.”

Statement Of Rubal Aggarwal, Managing Director Of MMMOCL

Rubal Aggarwal, Managing Director of MMMOCL added, ”We are committed to meeting the needs of our commuters, and the decision to extend train timings during the Navratri Festival reflects our dedication to enhancing commuter experience. The additional services will ensure safe and reliable travel for those participating in the festivities.”

From October 7 to October 11, the existing daily trips will be 282, with an additional 12 trips scheduled for Navratri, resulting in a total of 294 trips.

Extended Timetable:

Additional trips are planned past 23:00 hrs, with the following timings:



Andheri West to Gundavali:

23:15 PM - 00:24 AM

23:30 PM - 00:39 AM

23:45 PM - 00:54 AM

00:00 AM - 01:09 AM

00:15 AM - 01:24 AM

00:30 AM - 01:39 AM

Gundavali to Andheri West:

23:15 PM - 00:24 AM

23:30 PM - 00:39 AM

23:45 PM - 00:54 AM

00:00 AM - 01:09 AM

00:15 AM - 01:24 AM

00:30 AM - 01:39 AM