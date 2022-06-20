Mumbai: Missing for three days, retired cop found dead in Mulund

Representative image |

Mumbai: An 87-year-old retired police officer, who had gone missing from his residence last week, was found dead inside a sewage drain on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Navghar police, the deceased has been identified as Shivdas Kumavat, who retired as an Assistant Police Inspector (API) with the Mumbai police. His son is currently a serving police officer. Kumavat was staying with his family in the MHADA Colony in Mulund (east).

"Kumavat had gone missing on June 16 and a Missing Person's Complaint was registered with us in this regard the same day. We had been looking for him since then," said senior police inspector Sunil Kamble, Navghar police station.

On Sunday afternoon, a conservancy worker who was cleaning a sewage drain not far from the Kumavat's residence found a body in the drain and called the police. The body was taken to a local hospital and later identified as Kumavat with the help of his family members.

"There is a compound wall that separates the sewage drain from the main road but there is also a small gap in the wall. We are still trying to ascertain exactly what happened. However, there are no external injuries on the body and no indications of foul play have come up in our investigations so far," Kamble said.

He added that an Accidental Death Report (ADR) had been registered in connection with the matter for the moment and further inquiries were underway.