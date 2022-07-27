e-Paper Get App

Mumbai: Missing 9-yr-old girl traced, reunited with kin in 24 hrs

After the girl got lost, she had boarded a local train and alighted at Dadar station where the railway police spotted her and lodged her at the child care centre

Abhitash SinghUpdated: Wednesday, July 27, 2022, 10:22 AM IST
A 9-year-old girl went missing from outside her house in the Wagle Estate area of Thane district on Saturday, when she went to buy something from a shop. The Thane police succeeded in tracing her within 24 hours and reunited her with her parents.

The girl's parents registered a missing complaint with the Wagle Estate police station when she did not return home from the shop.

Sardar Patil, assistant commissioner of police (crime), said, "A case was registered under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 363 (kidnapping) against an unidentified person. Later, the Thane police's child protection unit searched government as well as private women's and child care centres in Mumbai and adjoining Navi Mumbai areas. They got information from an NGO that a 9-yearold girl was recently lodged at the Manav Seva Sangh, which is working for children's welfare at Matunga in Mumbai. "

Patil further added, "Soon after receiving the information, the child protection unit got in touch with the Mumbai-based child care centre and got to know that the girl was lodged there. We called the girl's mother at the office on Sunday and showed her the child through a mobile video call and the woman confirmed the girl was her daughter. After the girl got lost, she had boarded a local train and alighted at Dadar station where the railway police spotted her and lodged her at the child care centre."

The girl was reunited with the parents, and the girl's parents thanked the police team for tracing the child in just 24 hours.

