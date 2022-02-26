Mumbai: Minor held for stabbing elder friend to death

The Mankhurd police have detained a 17-year-old for allegedly killing his friend by stabbing him with a sharp weapon. The police said the minor asked the deceased to share drinks that he was having but as the person refused, he killed him using a sharp weapon.

The police said the incident took place on February 24 at 11 pm at an open space near building number 51, PMGP colony, new foot-over bridge, Anna Bhau Sathe Nagar, Mankhurd.

"The deceased, identified as Anju Micheal, 21, was having drinks when the minor approached him to favour and share the drinks. After Michael refused, they rolled into a heated argument. He then stabbed him on his chest and back to injure him. Michael was taken to a civic hospital, where doctors declared him dead," said a police officer.

Mahadev Koli, senior police inspector, Mankhurd police station, said a case has been registered under section 302 (punishment of murder) of the Indian penal code and relevant section of the Maharashtra police act.

The police said the minor was detained on Friday for the alleged crime. He was further sent to an observation home.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 09:04 PM IST