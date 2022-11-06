e-Paper Get App
Mumbai: Minor dies after cupboard falls on his head

The incident occurred when the deceased and his family were in sleep

Vishal SinghUpdated: Sunday, November 06, 2022, 08:56 PM IST
article-image
Mumbai: Minor dies after cupboard falls on his head | Representative
A 12-year-old boy died on Saturday morning hours after a cupboard fell on his head while he was sleeping at his residence in Girgaon. The fatal mishap occurred at around 4.30am when the wooden cupboard attached to a wall fell on another cupboard which came crashing on Kunal Kadam.

The loud bang awakened other family members who were asleep, too. Immediately, Kadam's father rushed the seriously injured boy to the JJ Hospital where he died during treatment at around 6am. The hospital then informed the V P Road police station about the minor's death.

A police team reached the hospital and recorded the statement of Kunal's father. According to the medical report, he died due to severe head injuries. Therefore, the police have registered an accidental death report.

