Mumbai: Minor argument on crowded local train results in fractured thumb of woman commuter

In a shocking incident, a minor argument in a crowded local train took an ugly turn after a woman commuter beat a fellow passenger and also hits her, as a result, the victim's right thumb fractured.

"The incident took place when Leena Parmar (47) was travelling from Andheri station to Bhayendar railway station on the Western line on April 7th 2022," said an official of GRP adding that after getting complaints from the victim on Wednesday we are looking for the accused.

"Parmar boarded the 6.36 pm Bhayender fast local from Andheri station. Since it was crowded, she somehow made her way into the coach. Another female commuter accused Leena of leaning on her and pushing her. That led to an argument," said a GRP official. The victim registered an FIR in this regard on Wednesday.

Leena said in her statements given to the GRP, that on 7th April due to pain she was not able to register FIR.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 09:56 PM IST