Mumbai: Minor among two more arrested in Govandi gang-rape case; count reaches four

Police have arrested two more persons, including a minor, in connection with the alleged gang-rape of a woman in Govandi, an eastern suburb of Mumbai, an official said on Sunday.

Four persons had allegedly raped the 19-year-old woman early on Saturday, he said.

"The two accused were nabbed late night on Saturday. While the minor was held from Govandi, the second one was arrested from Navi Mumbai. With their arrest, police have held four persons, including two minors," the official of the Shivajinagar police station said.

Two of the accused are identified as Sajid Malik and Ramzan Qureshi, he said.

The woman worked with some caterers and was on her way home from work when the accused approached her, and one of them told her that he wanted to speak to her in connection with work. The accused then took the woman to a room in a slum, where he and his friends raped her, police have said.

The accused fled from the spot soon after, following which the victim called the police and informed them about the incident. The police then filed a case of gang-rape and formed multiple teams to nab the accused

Published on: Sunday, January 23, 2022, 01:15 PM IST