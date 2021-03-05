Mumbai: Minister Vijay Wadettiwar test positive for COVID-19

Maharashtra Minister of Relief and Rehabilitation Vijay Wadettiwar, on Friday, tested positive for COVID-19 positive during the ongoing budget session of the state legislature. He had participated in the proceedings.

Wadettiwar in a tweet said, “My COVID-19 test has come positive and I am currently under medical observation. Those who came in contact with me in the last two days should undergo the COVID-19 test. I will be back in public service soon.”

There will be a two days recess for the legislature on March 6 and March 7 before the sessions resumes on March 8, when Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar will present an annual budget for 2021-22. Ministers, legislators, staff, police and journalists will have to undergo RT-PCR test without which they will not get entry on Monday. This is despite their reports being clear during the tests conducted on February 27 and February 28.

Already Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil, Food and Civil Supply Minister Chhagan Bhujbal and Public Health Minister Rajesh Tope, who were detected with the virus, are home quarantined and on recovery mode.