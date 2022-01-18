Mumbai: Minimum temperature soars to 19.8 degrees Celsius

MUMBAI: The minimum temperatures in Mumbai, which dipped to below 15 degrees Celsius barely a week ago, soared to 19.8 degrees and the maximum temperature jumped to 33.6 degrees Celsius on Tuesday. The Indian Meteorological Department’s (IMD) regional centre, had predicted last week that the temperature is likely to rise after Thursday, and the maximum temperature will rise to over 30 degrees Celsius.

However, meteorologists have said that warmers days will be short-lived and the temperature is likely to dip once again by the next weekend. This will be accompanied by light drizzles, leading to cooler temperatures.

"Mumbai can again get cooler from the coming weekend between January 21 to January 24, and there is also a possibility of light drizzle in some parts, getting the days to cool down even further," predicted Vagaries of Weather, a popular private weather blog.

Last week on Wednesday, the maximum temperature recorded by the IMD’s Santacruz observatory was 27.3 degrees Celsius, while the minimum was at 14.4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, the maximum temperature recorded by the Colaba observatory was 27 degrees Celsius, even as the minimum was 16.2 degrees Celsius during the same period.

On Tuesday minimum temperature recorded by the IMD's Santacruz observatory was 19.8, whereas the maximum temperature soared to 33.6 degrees celsius. The IMD Colaba observatory recorded a minimum temperature of 20.8 degrees, while the maximum temperature was 32 degrees celsius during the same time. The relative humidity recorded by the IMD Colaba and Santacruz observatory was 91% and 85% respectively.

Published on: Tuesday, January 18, 2022, 09:55 PM IST