Mumbai: Milan subway tank to get mega add-ons

Mumbai: Though there is a forecast of below normal monsoon, the BMC is making sure that it's not caught off guard by vagaries of weather. Taking the elaborate arrangements for a flood-free monsoon a step further, the civic body is now implementing measures so that the water holding tank near the Milan subway can hold 3 crore litres of rainwater – its fullest capacity – for six hours. Currently, 85% strength of the facility can be used. To optimally use the tank, the BMC is in the process of installing two additional pumps, while another pump will be stationed to flush out the accumulated water.

Additional pump to be deployed to flush water from tank

“Currently, the tank naturally fills up to 85%, thanks to gravity. To utilise the additional 15 % capacity, the BMC will now install a 900 mm diameter water channel and two pumps of 3,000 cubic metres each. Similarly, an additional pump will be arranged to flush the water from the tank as soon as possible. The additional measure will help to store water for six hours,” said deputy municipal commissioner (Infrastructure) Ulhas Mahale.

Located between Santacruz and Khar, the subway is one of the chronic flooding spots in the western suburbs, which witnesses massive traffic jams during monsoon. To address the perennial issue, the civic body has earlier increased the width of the stormwater drain. Also, every year high-capacity pumps are installed to flush out water from the subway. As these efforts didn't give the desired results, the BMC decided to construct an underground water holding tank like the one in Hindmata, Dadar west.

Capacity to pump out 30 lakh litres of water

Accordingly, the mega structure was constructed in a municipal garden which is at the western side of the subway. The tank is like a pit that has been made below the ground level so that the water can flow easily inside it. During monsoon, the accumulated rainwater inside the subway will flood the tank through a rainwater channel. Pumps installed inside the tank will throw out the accumulated water through the stormwater drains. The two submersible pumps – that are installed inside the tanks – have a capacity to pump out 30 lakh litres of water. The water is released in Irla nullah, said a civic official.

The BMC has constructed similar storage tanks at the Pramod Mahajan Kala Park in Dadar West and at the St Xavier Ground in Parel. The civic body has also increased the capacity of the Dadar tank and now it can hold up to 3 crore litres of water.

Diameter of water channel to be installed

900 mm

No. of suction pumps to be installed

2

Capacity

3,000 cubic meters each

Capacity of existing flush-out pumps

30 lakh litres

Force used to fill 85% of tank

Gravity

