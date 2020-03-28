Mumbai: Migrant workers caught trying to exit city in container trucks; Cops step up vigilance at exit points

The Highway Police are now checking each and every vehicle passing through several check points in the state and are verifying the drivers’ usual claims of the vehicles transporting essential commodities by checking the cargo, said a senior official.

In the crackdown by the Nagpada police, a truck was intercepted near Akbar Pirbhai college in Nagpada area. On searching the vehicle, the police found 46 people inside who were going to their hometown in Gonda in UP. Police then arrested the truck’s driver, Faisan Jabrulla Khan, 22, and its owne, Nauser Khan, 55.

The Nagpada police also intercepted a truck carrying 64 people going to Bahraich in UP, and arrested its driver Saddam Shaikh, 28, and agent Noormohammad Idrisi, 38.

All 110 workers who were attempting to leave the city were shifted to a ground in Nagpada, where they have been given food and shelter. The police have asked their employers in the city to provide them accommodation for the time being.

In the incident that occurred near Yavatmal, over 300 migrant workers, who hailed from Rajasthan, were crammed inside two container trucks meant to be carrying essential commodities from Telangana to Rajasthan. Action was initiated against the drivers of the trucks, but police officers are at a loss on how to deal with the hapless workers.

Meanwhile, in the last seven days, the Mumbai Police has registered 170 cases for unlawful assembly and violation of prohibitory orders.