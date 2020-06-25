Mumbai: Midnight till morning, three fires

Among the three separate incidents of fire reported in the city on Thursday was a major fire that broke out in a vacant three-story commercial building at Raghuvanshi Mills in Lower Parel on Thursday. No casualties were reported in any of them.The Raghuvanshi Mills fire was the third incident to be reported, and occurred at around 9:28 am. Eight fire engines and six jumbo tankers were pressed into service. The intensity of the fire had escalated to Level- 4 (the highest level) by afternoon. Fire brigade personnel managed to control the blaze after almost nine hours of fire-fighting, and at around 5.47 pm, the firefighters started cooling operations.

Located in central Mumbai, the premises primarily houses offices and is located barely 2 km from the Kamala Mills Compound, where 14 people were killed in a deadly blaze on midnight of December 29 , 2017. Three years on since the deadly fire, many commercial offices and eateries continue to operate with illegal alterations and extensions in the mill compounds in the same area.“The offices in the building where the fire broke out have been shut for long. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. The Mumbai Fire Brigade officials suspect a short-circuit since the building was lying vacant,” said Kishori Pednekar, Mumbai Mayor, who visited the spot on Thursday afternoon.Prabhat Rahangdale, chief fire officer, MFB, said, "Thermal imaging camera was used to ascertain the exact spot where the fire broke out. We managed to locate it and douse the fire."Two other incidents were reported from Marol in Andheri and Nariman Point; again, there were no casualties.

The first blaze was reported at a plastic factory at Nanddham Industrial Estate in Marol in the early hours. The blaze was confined to the ground floor of the godown. Five fire engines were rushed to the spot and the blaze was brought under control at 04:10 am.The second fire broke out at Jolly Maker Chambers- 2 at Jamanalal Bajaj Marg in Nariman Point. The fire was confined to the electric wiring, electric installation, office furniture, computers, UPS battery, office records, important documents and false ceiling in an area of about 4000 sq ft of Bank of Bahrain and Kuwait, located on the ground floor of the high-rise.Both these blazes were put out by Thursday evening, Rahangdale confirmed.

FIRE OFFICER FAINTS, IS CORONA POSITIVE

Deepak Ghosh, a Divisional Fire Officer, Marol, fainted during the fire-fighting operation at the godown in Nanddham Industrial estate in Andheri East. He was rushed to Nanavati Hospital in Vile Parle where he then tested positive for COVID-19. The officer is said to be stable now. After the incident, Ghosh's driver and other staff were also tested along with his family members. The officer was unwell since Wednesday, but reported to work after the fire call came in past midnight.

"He had a fever and had decided to take a COVID-19 test on Thursday. However, he reported to the fire call and fainted during the fire-fighting operations. The CT scan of his lungs showed pneumonia patches," said Prabhat Rhanagdale, Chief Fire office of Mumbai Fire Brigade..