Mumbai: MIDC nod to 1,335 units to restart their operations

Mumbai: Around 1,335 industrial units including manufacturing, foundries and textile have received approval from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to restart operations.

These industrial units in response to the government's call in the wake of partial relaxation in lockdown from April 20 had made self-certification and sought MIDC’s nod to reopen. MIDC has received well over 3,000 online applications seeking restart of the operations.

Of the 1,355 units, 752 were located within MIDC industrial estates, while remaining units were outside its limits. Industries Minister Subhash Desai told FPJ,’’ MIDC has launched online portal to obtain zero contact self-certification and permission for commissioning of factories during the COVID 19 lockdown.