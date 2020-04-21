Mumbai: MIDC nod to 1,335 units to restart their operations

Mumbai: Around 1,335 industrial units including manufacturing, foundries and textile have received approval from the Maharashtra Industrial Development Corporation (MIDC) to restart operations.
These industrial units in response to the government's call in the wake of partial relaxation in lockdown from April 20 had made self-certification and sought MIDC’s nod to reopen. MIDC has received well over 3,000 online applications seeking restart of the operations.
Of the 1,355 units, 752 were located within MIDC industrial estates, while remaining units were outside its limits. Industries Minister Subhash Desai told FPJ,’’ MIDC has launched online portal to obtain zero contact self-certification and permission for commissioning of factories during the COVID 19 lockdown.
However, manufacturing activity is permitted to operate in non-containment zones and vehicle passes for employees’ commute will be issued online by the authority.’’ MIDC officer hoped that with the reopening of 1,335 units about 25,000 to 30,000 employees will be able to resume their duties.
The industrial units will have to provide accommodation to at least 6o to 70 per cent employees within their premises or near their units. “MIDC has shown willingness to provide nearby land especially to small scale units to house employees during the lockdown,’’ he said.
As reported by the FPJ last week, it is binding on the industrial units to strictly observe COVID 19 norms with regard to social distancing at work. They will have to provide sanitizers to employees and clean workplaces, toilets and entry and exit gates. Large industries will have to operate with only 50 per cent of staff, while medium and small-scale companies can operate with full capacity
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)