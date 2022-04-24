Mumbai: MHB Colony police book 2 for duping woman of Rs 8.50 lakh on pretext of performing black magic in Borivali

The MHB Colony police have registered a criminal offense against two self-proclaimed godmen for allegedly duping a housewife to the tune of Rs 8.50 lakh on the pretext of warding off evil spirits from the victim's house by performing black magic acts.

According to the police, the complainant in the case is a 50-year-old woman from IC Colony in Borivali. As per the FIR, the victim had been suffering from a sleeping disorder for the past few years.

In February 2020, the victim's husband, while surfing the internet for some astrologers, had come across the number of one of the accused. The said accused, who claimed to be a godman, asked the couple to send their photographs on his mobile phone.

After the couple sent their photographs, the accused told them that they were surrounded by evil spirits and that he would send his disciple to the victim's home to ward off the evil spirits, the complainant claimed in the FIR.

The FIR stated that the disciple gave various tips to the victim in order to help her, but since there had been no improvement in the family issues, this led to a dispute between the disciple and the victim.

"As per the victim, the godman then intervened and told the victim that he himself would pay a visit to her home and give a solution for all her problems. However, the godman had put a condition that no male member should be present at home at the time of their visit," said a police officer.

He added, "On September 26, 2020, the godman visited the victim's home and was also carrying a bag with him. He then asked the victim to get all her gold ornaments in the hall of her flat. The godman then packed all the ornaments in a piece of cloth and smartly replaced the same with another piece of cloth."

The said accused godman had instructed the victim not to open the said cloth for five years and left. "However, in December last year, when the victim opened the said cloth, she found that there were no ornaments of her worth Rs 8.50 lakh in it and the cloth contained pieces of coal. Realizing that she had been duped, she got a police complaint lodged in the matter.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Sunday, April 24, 2022, 07:07 PM IST