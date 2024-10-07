Mumbai: MHADA To Hold Lottery For 2,030 Flats On October 8 In Presence Of CM Eknath Shinde Amid High Demand From Over 1.14 Lakh Applicants

MHADA set to conduct a lottery for 2,030 flats on October 8, attracting over 1,13,811 eligible applicants | File Photo

Mumbai: MHADA’s Mumbai Housing and Area Development Board is set to conduct a computerized lottery for the sale of 2030 flats under various housing schemes in the city. With 1,13,811 eligible applicants, the lottery offers a chance for many hopefuls to try their luck and secure a place to call home.

The event will take place on Tuesday in the presence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar and other dignitaries.

To ensure transparency and accessibility, extensive arrangements have been made by the Board. LED screens will be installed at the venue to display the results live for attendees.

Additionally, applicants can view the entire lottery process from their homes through webcasting available on MHADA’s official YouTube channel (@mhadaofficial) and Facebook page. The results will also be published on MHADA’s website (https://housing.mhada.gov.in) by 6 pm and the winners will receive SMS notifications immediately after the draw.

This lottery is being conducted using IHLMS 2.0 (Integrated Housing Lottery Management System), a fully automated system that ensures a fair and transparent process. The new system has garnered significant participation from various income groups, reflecting the demand for affordable housing in the city.

Of the 2,030 flats available, 1,327 flats are part of new construction projects, 370 flats are obtained through redevelopment projects under Development Control Regulations 33(5), (7), and 58, and 333 flats are from previous schemes.

The lottery received 47,134 applications for 359 flats in the EWS group, 48,762 applications for 627 flats in the low-income group, 11,461 applications for 768 flats in the middle-income group, and 6,454 applications for 276 flats in the high-income group.

Some key projects have drawn particular interest, such as the Nehru Nagar, Kurla scheme, which received 3,124 applications for 14 flats, and the Shivdham Complex Old Dindoshi, MHADA Colony Malad (477), which attracted 9,519 applications for 45 flats, reflecting the ongoing demand for MHADA’s housing offerings.

The lottery process was announced on August 9, 2024. The application submission deadline was 12 pm on September 19 with applicants given until 11:59 pm that day to deposit the earnest money online. A total of 1,34,811 wpplications were submitted, with 1,13,811 found eligible for the lottery.

Upon the completion of the lottery, successful applicants will receive intimation letters, followed by provisional allotment letters once the required conditions are fulfilled. This streamlined process has been designed to ensure that the winners experience a smooth transition toward owning their new homes.