Mumbai: MHADA Colony Residents Grapple With Prolonged Shortage Despite Assurances & Repairs

FPJ

Mumbai: Residents of MHADA Colony in Ward M East have been grappling with a severe water shortage since November 20, 2023, despite assurances that the issue would be resolved by December 2, 2023. The water crisis has been exacerbated by two pipeline bursts within two days at Ashok Nagar, Vashi Naka in Chembur.



Marilyn Mackwan, a resident of Om Shanti CHS in MHADA Colony, located in Chembur, expressed the community's struggle, stating that they have been forced to rely on three to four water tankers per society daily. Affordability becomes a pressing concern for the residents, with Mackwan emphasising that being economically challenged should not deprive them of basic facilities. Many residents are engaged in household chores for their livelihood, and some are handicapped individuals. The water supply, when available, is muddy and only provided for a few minutes.

Yogesh Singh, another resident of MHADA Colony, highlighted the frustration of residents who have been consistently following up with the ward officer. Despite receiving water bills, their basic need for consistent and clean water remains unfulfilled. Singh noted that water supply issues have persisted for years.

Repair work underway, say officials

According to officials, repair works have been undertaken at the Trombay High Level Reservoir, and a 10 per cent water cut was initially announced citywide. However, the water cut persisted beyond the specified period, and recent pipeline bursts further intensified the problem. Bhim Nyaynirgune, Assistant Engineer, water works of Ward M East, explained that the aging pipelines require frequent repairs. He assured that replacement works are 80-85 per cent complete, with the overall project expected to conclude within the next one and a half months. The repairs will encompass not only the pipelines but also the concreting of roads in the ward.

Ward Officer Alka Sasane noted that some areas within this ward are situated in mountainous terrain. Despite facing challenges posed by pipeline bursts, she reassured the public that strenuous efforts are being made to rectify the issue. Sasane underscored the commitment to resolving the problem, stating that repair work is currently underway, including overnight efforts to expedite the resolution.

The situation was exacerbated by two pipeline bursts in Ward 147, causing irregular water supply in some areas. Locals, primarily from lower-income households, have persistently raised the issue with ward officials, yet their efforts seem futile. The swift resolution of the Veravali pipeline burst, affecting high-profile areas like Lokhandwala and Andheri, has highlighted a concerning disparity in response times. Ward M East residents are left questioning how much longer they must endure this basic need deprivation.

Ex corporator says irregular water supply persists even after repairs

Former Corporator of Shiv Sena UBT, Anjali Naik, added that the water supply in the region has been insufficient for a prolonged period, with irregularities persisting even after tank repairs. She stressed the community's demand for a new water connection, expressing their collective frustration with the ongoing issues.

The contrasting response to the Veravali Service Reservoir pipeline burst, swiftly addressed within 50 hours, raises valid concerns about the equitable access to essential services for Ward M East residents.