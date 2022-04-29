Mumbai: MGL revises CNG price

The selling price of domestically produced Natural Gas was increased by 110% by the Government of India with effect from 1st April 2022. Further, the cost of Re-gasified LNG which is being blended to offset the shortfall in the availability of domestic gas for CNG and D-PNG segments is at historically high levels. This combination has resulted in a significant increase in the cost of gas being procured by MGL.

Being a customer-focused Company, MGL has always tried to maintain price stability for its customers. However, since the increase in input gas price is significantly high, MGL has decided to progressively recover such increased gas cost. Accordingly, MGL is constrained to further increase the MRP of Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) by ₹4.00/Kg in and around Mumbai, effective from midnight of April 29, 2022 / to the early morning of April 30, 2022.

Accordingly, the revised MRP inclusive of all taxes of CNG will be ₹76/Kg in and around Mumbai. However, there will be no increase in the Domestic PNG price.

The revised MRP of CNG still offers attractive savings of about 57% and 27% as compared to petrol and diesel respectively at current price levels in Mumbai.

Published on: Friday, April 29, 2022, 06:39 PM IST