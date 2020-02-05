Mumbai Metros 2B & 7 in jeopardy

Mumbai: Activists have slammed the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), for its inordinate delay in acting against inefficient contractors who were working on the12.7km and 5.9km viaduct construction on two metro lines --2B and 7 and the construction of a metro depot at Mandale.

Anil Galgali, a Right-to-Information activist, has demanded action against the MMRDA officials who failed to monitor the project timeline and recommend prompt action against such contractors. He told The Free PRESS Journal, "MMRDA, after almost two years, has terminated the contract deal over delay of work. Why did it take so long despite their knowing that work on merely five kilometres of the concerned metro had been completed till date? An inquiry should be initiated. Citizens have to suffer, since the work has not progressed and the deadline will be missed. The traffic woes will persist, there is no immediate respite in sight."

Activist Zoru Bhathena said, while the contract has been terminated due to delay in work, the MMRDA too is equally responsible. He said, "I had communicated with a few metro workers at Khar, who claimed that they were not being paid, their bills were pending. Due to non-timely payments, the work has been affected." He wondered whether the MMRDA was facing a funds issue.