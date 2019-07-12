MMRDA: Power cuts are on cards

Mumbai: The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority has announced that there may be power-cuts on the intervening nights of July 13-14 and July 20-21 in parts of Kandivali, Malad, Goregaon and Andheri due to installation of a monopole tower for the Metro 2A corridor (Dahisar-DN Nagar, Andheri).

Although, TATA Power and Adani Electricity have promised to put in place arrangements to provide uninterrupted supply, MMRDA is keeping residents informed of possible power-cuts, if any,” said Dillip Kawathkar, Joint Project Director (PR), MMRDA.