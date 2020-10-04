Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority extends deadline for bids to develop Mumbai’s mobility app for integrated ticketing

The Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) has extended the deadline for those interested in bidding to become a mobile app technology partner to develop and operate a "common mobility app" for an integrated ticketing system (ITS) in MMR, as well as that for a banking partner for transactions. According to MMRDA, the new revised deadline is October 20 and October 12 respectively, from October 5.

An MMRDA official said, "In the pre-bidding meeting held on August 6, certain queries were raised by participants and therefore it was decided to provide a few more days to the bidders so as to make the tendering process successful."

In the pre-bid meeting held participants were interested to know about the revenue sharing ratio between the selected agency and MMRDA, number of tickets to be booked through proposed mobile app amongst others.

The MMRDA wants to bring in common mobility phone app in order to enable contactless and seamless journey possible with just a click. Once this app is introduced, commuters can book their journey by making payment through the app with a QR code.

This project is crucial for the MMRDA which is undertaking 14 different metro line projects of about 300 kilometers in MMR. The integrated ticketing system is likely to be rolled out once the commercial operations of Metro Line 2A and 7 begins, which is scheduled to be starting from May 2021.