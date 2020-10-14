Mumbai Metro to restart passenger operations from October 19 after Maha Govt issues new guidelines

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray-led Maharashtra Government on Wednesday decided to allow metro trains in Mumbai to operate from October 15 in a phased manner under its 'Mission Begin Again' initiative.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Metro has thanked the Government and said they "have already initiated safety inspections and trial runs". They also said that the passenger operations will restart from 8:30 am on October 19.

Taking to Twitter, Mumbai Metro wrote, "@MumMetro is thankful to Government of Maharashtra for allowing metro operations. We have already initiated safety inspections and trial runs, and are set to restart passenger operations from Monday, 19th October 2020, 8:30 am. #MissionBeginAgain #HaveANiceDay."