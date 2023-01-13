Mumbai: Metro to get common mobility card service, here's how it will help commuters

Mumbai: After the BEST buses, the city's Metro rail service will now become the second public transport service to be enabled for the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) service. The facility – which allows you to hop on different transport modes in any part of India without the need of buying a ticket – will be launched on Jan 19 by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Besides, a mobile application, Mumbai 1, will also be released. It will be loaded with the information related to the Metro service.

In the initial phase of rolling out the NCMC service, all the Metro rails across India will be integrated for fare collection purposes. Later, the card holder will also be able to pay for toll, retail shopping as well as withdraw money.

“The NCMC will be for pan-India and Mumbai 1 mobile application will be solely for the city Metro," said SVR Srinivas, Metropolitan Commissioner, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Testing is underway to integrate different Metro systems across India. Currently, trials are being conducted with Chennai Metro as well as Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar Metro lines. The BEST buses, too, are enabled for NCMC, but testing and integration is yet to be done.

In a phased manner, public transportation systems of other cities will also be included. The timeline of the same has not been finalised yet.

The user will be allowed to recharge it in the multiples of Rs100,with the maximum limit of Rs2,000. For this, tie up has been done with the State Bank of India.

The NCMC has been conceived by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs of the Government of India. It was launched on March 4, 2019.

Current NCMC facility trials

Chennai Metro

Versova-Andheri Metro

Basic recharge

Rs100

Maximum limit Rs2,000 Tie up with State Bank of India