Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation achieves 35th breakthrough at Dadar Metro Station

The Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRC) achieved its 35th breakthrough at Dadar Metro Station. With the 1.12 kilometre (km) long tunnel from Siddhivinayak to Dadar, package-4 has completed its entire tunneling of 10.96 km. Three Tunnel Boring Machine (TBMs) were deployed in total for this tunneling work.

“We are happy to announce 100 per cent completion of tunneling work in 4 out of 7 packages. Tunneling in package-4 was a particularly challenging task as all the stations are located in close proximity to developments, active road traffic, and popular religious places," said Ranjit Singh Deol, Managing Director, MMRC.

"The Herrenknecht made TBM Krishna-1, equipped with Earth Pressure Balance technology, had started its main drive on July 7, 2020, and has completed the downline stretch using 805 rings. The overall progress of Dadar Metro Station is around 42 per cent," informed S.K. Gupta, Director (Projects), MMRC.

Package-4 which includes Siddhivinayak, Dadar, and Shitaldevi stations, witnessed 8 breakthroughs (Nayanagar to Dharavi (Upline – 589m and downline – 589m), (Nayanagar to Dadar (Upline – 2491m and downline – 2472m), (Siddhivinayak to Dadar (Upline –1106m and downline – 1126m), (Siddhivinayak to Worli (Upline – 1305m and downline – 1284m).