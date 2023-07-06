Mumbai: Metro Pillars Construction 73.09% Complete In MMR

Representative Photo/ PTI

The Mumbai Metropolitan Regional Development Authority (MMRDA) has made significant progress in establishing a comprehensive metro network across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), with almost three-fourths of the planned pillars for six metro lines now erected. Of the 4,929 pillars that will connect Mumbaikars to various corners of the MMR, 3,603 have already been constructed, representing a completion rate of 73.09%.

Details of Metro lines under construction

The six metro lines currently under construction are Metro 2B (D N Nagar to Mandale, Mankhurd), Metro 4 (Wadala to Kasarvadavali), Metro 4A (Kasarvadavali to Gaimukh), Metro Line 5 Phase I (Thane to Bhiwandi), Metro Line 6 (Swami Samartha Nagar to Vikhroli), and Metro Line 9 (Dahisar to Mira-Bhayandar).

Casting & erection of precast pillars being done at night

During the construction process, significant emphasis is placed on the casting and erection of heavy-weight precast elements, such as pier caps, U-girders, and I-girders. These precast elements are cast at different yards, transported to the site, and erected using cranes with capacities ranging from 350 metric tonnes to 500 metric tonnes. To minimise disruptions to public traffic and ensure safety, the transportation and erection activities of these precast elements are carried out at night.

Mumbai Metro 'contributing to reduced highway traffic & pollution'

MMRDA metropolitan commissioner Dr Sanjay Mukherjee stated, “MMRDA is prioritising the completion of all Mumbai Metro corridors as quickly as possible. The recently inaugurated Metro corridors of 2A (Dahisar East – Andheri West) and 7 (Dahisar East – Gundavali) are providing relief to lakhs of commuters, contributing to reduced highway traffic and pollution. We are in the process of appointing a consultant to obtain various permissions for Metro 10 between Gaimukh and Shivaji Chowk (Mira Road). Additionally, a general consultant has been appointed, and the tendering process for the civil works is underway for Metro Line 12 (Kalyan and Taloja).”

Mumbai Metro catering to 62.50 lakh passengers daily

The completion of these metro lines will establish a significant alternative rail-based public transportation system to the suburban train lines in the MMR, which currently cater to approximately 62.50 lakh passengers daily on a weekday. Though the pandemic has led to a fall in ridership numbers, pre-pandemic figures indicate that the ridership was higher at about 76.34 lakh.