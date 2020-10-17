Mumbai Metro One to run from Monday; trips will be at a gap of 6 minutes during peak hours

The Reliance Infrastructure-led Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL) that runs between Ghatkopar and Versova will commence operation once again from Monday for all. The trips will be at a time gap of 6.30 minutes in peak hours (which was 3 minutes before COVID-19) and 8 minutes in non-peak hours. Everyday, about 204 trips will be made between 8:30 am and 8:30 pm. Eventually, the number of trips will be increased, depending on the passengers' response, said MMOPL.

Before COVID-19, Mumbai Metro One would ply 400 trips daily and with a capacity of 1,500 passengers per trip. To curb the spread of the virus, the carrying capacity of passengers is kept limited. On each trip, only 260 to 300 passengers can travel. 100 commuters can sit on alternate seats and about 160 commuters can stand.

MMOPL CEO and president of transportation Abhay Kumar Mishra said, "Although the operations were suspended on March 22 due to the lockdown, our team ensured regular maintenance of all the systems, including tracks, signaling, telecom, OHE and rolling stock, amongst others. Because of this, we are able to resume services at such a short notice. In the last six months, 32 metro staff tested positive for the virus, of which 28 have recovered and 4 are recovering. We are thankful for all their work during these tough times."

Interestingly, at Metro One ticket counters, commuters will no longer get plastic token tickets, instead they will be encouraged to opt for paper tickets or QR tickets. Besides, it is expecting to implement the one nation, one card in the next three months.

At present, MMOPL has 16 rakes, of which two rakes will be kept on the standby mode for emergency, if any. Since the commencement of Mumbai Metro One services, 600 million passengers travelled and zero accidents were recorded.