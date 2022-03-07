Mumbai Metro One to increase services from Tuesday after nod from state authorities

After getting a green signal from the State authorities, Mumbai Metro One decided to increase operating hours from Tuesday. Apart from that for the convenience of Mumbaikars, six more trips will be also added to the current number of trips from Tuesday.

Mumbai Metro One will run 284 trips from Tuesday with peak hour service frequency of 4.5 minutes and 8-11 minutes during off-peak hours. Currently, 278 trips are being operated on weekdays.

Mumbai Metro One resumed services on 19th October 2020 in a graded manner with limited hours of operations (8:30 am to 8:30 pm) and with limited access (entry/exit) to stations.

"Currently, services are available between 6.30 am to 10.30 pm from Versova and 6.30 am to 10.55 pm from Ghatkopar," said an official adding that till Monday, the total number of trips on weekdays were 278, but from Tuesday it will be 284.

Confirming the development spokesperson of Mumbai Metro said, "From Tuesday, 08th March 2022, Mumbai Metro One services will be available at 06:30 am from Versova and Ghatkopar and the last service from Ghatkopar at 11:25 pm to reach Versova at 11:55 pm."

After the resumption of services on Day 1 after the first wave of Covid-19, Mumbai Metro One registered ridership of only 12,738 and due to restrictive guidelines ridership was impacted from time to time.

With relaxation in travel norms and removal of restrictions by the government, ridership is improving day by day and Mumbai Metro One is currently carrying around 250,000 commuters on weekdays.

The increase in operating hours and re-opening of station entry/exit gates will not only meet commuters' expectations but also increase commuters' experience by many folds, the official said.

