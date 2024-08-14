Mumbai Metro One Sets Record with Over 500,000 Commuters In Single Day After Covid | Representative image

Mumbai Metro One achieved a significant milestone on August 13, 2024, by carrying a record-breaking 500,385 commuters in a single day. This marks the highest single-day ridership for the metro since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A spokesperson for Mumbai Metro One Private Ltd (MMOPL) highlighted the significance of this achievement, noting, "This is the first time the ridership of Mumbai Metro One has crossed the milestone figure of 500,000 without the impact of external factors. The only previous occasion when ridership exceeded 500,000 was during the BEST bus strike from January 8 to 16, 2019."

"In 2023, weekday ridership for Mumbai Metro One ranged between 400,000 to 450,000, while in 2024, it increased to 450,000 to 460,000 until July. However, since the beginning of August 2024, weekday ridership has consistently improved, reaching approximately 485,000 and peaking at 500,000 on August 13" said an official of MMOPL.

An official attributed this surge in ridership to various sales and marketing initiatives undertaken by Mumbai Metro One. "Strategies like loyalty programs for metro commuters, corporate contact programs, society contact programs, retailer contact programs, rewards, and the promotion of digital payments have played a crucial role in reaching this milestone," the official said.

In addition to marketing efforts, Mumbai Metro One has made several improvements for commuter convenience, including the creation of additional ticket counters, security checkpoints, and AFC (Automated Fare Collection) access points at several stations. The installation of additional AFC gates and upgrades to existing gates with new scanners and readers have further enhanced the commuter experience.

"Other key improvements include the addition of an escalator at the busy Saki Naka metro station, shortening the link to Andheri and Ghatkopar railway stations via new foot overbridge (FOB) connections, and providing seamless connections with new metro Lines 2A and 7" further added official.

The Mumbai Metro One currently operates 430 trips on weekdays, with service frequencies of approximately 3.5 minutes during peak hours and 7 minutes during off-peak hours. According to MMOPL, with a strong focus on service excellence, Mumbai Metro One has consistently delivered a world-class commuter experience, maintaining over 99% punctuality throughout the year. As Mumbai’s first metro, Mumbai Metro One has successfully ingrained the metro culture among commuters and educated the public about the system's functioning.

Expressing gratitude for the milestone, an MMOPL spokesperson said, "We are extremely happy to reach the milestone of carrying 500,000 commuters in a day by providing a delightful customer experience. We appreciate the overwhelming affection from Mumbaikars, who have helped us become a lifeline in the Versova-Andheri-Ghatkopar corridor. With a tremendous focus on operational efficiency, technological innovation, and customer centricity, Mumbai Metro One has transformed the way the city commutes. This extraordinary accomplishment is a result of our employees' focus on providing world-class service, customer-centric experience, and flawless operational excellence."